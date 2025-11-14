Previous
Miserable weather by dgrpad
Miserable weather

Travelling to my daughter's.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
