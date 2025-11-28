Previous
Rowan tree by dgrpad
242 / 365

Rowan tree

A watercolour painting I completed many years ago.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very nice.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact