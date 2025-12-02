Previous
Castle Street Steps by dgrpad
246 / 365

Castle Street Steps

Had 12 mins between buses so captured this.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

