Cobbled
247 / 365

Cobbled

Walked down this lane taking photos of reflections in puddles. It's a very old lane with some new buildings in courtyards off it.
3rd December 2025

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
67% complete

Photo Details

