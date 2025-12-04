Previous
Charging by dgrpad
248 / 365

Charging

On the bus again today, glad I brought an extension tube. Thought the charging point should be photographed.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact