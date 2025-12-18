Previous
Memory by dgrpad
262 / 365

Memory

Fergie was expected to pass away soon before COVID but Rory was only 7 years old but had a heart murmur. Rory died on a morning walk. Two weeks later Fergie became very ill and passed away as well.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact