Previous
269 / 365
Stocking
My daughter at age 37 still likes her Christmas stocking.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
0
0
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
269
photos
11
followers
7
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Views
0
365
DMC-GX80
25th December 2025 8:21am
christmas
,
presents
,
stocking
