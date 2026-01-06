Sign up
Previous
281 / 365
First snow
We had our first small snowfall of the year overnight. It quickly melted.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
281
photos
11
followers
7
following
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
6th January 2026 12:41pm
Tags
snow
,
sleet
close