Previous
292 / 365
Chimney
Cement works chimney in late afternoon light
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Tags
sky
field
smoke
chimney
