Sun at last by dgrpad
Sun at last

The sun was out today for the first time in ages.
28th January 2026

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is some sky!
January 28th, 2026  
