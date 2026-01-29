Previous
Paperweight by dgrpad
304 / 365

Paperweight

The bad weather has returned today so a close-up of a paperweight since it's now late in the day.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact