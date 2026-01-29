Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
304 / 365
Paperweight
The bad weather has returned today so a close-up of a paperweight since it's now late in the day.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
304
photos
11
followers
7
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
29th January 2026 10:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paperweight
,
closeup
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close