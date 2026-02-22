Previous
Morning sunshine by dgrpad
328 / 365

Morning sunshine

Enjoying a coffee in the morning sunshine.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
89% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific lighting!
February 22nd, 2026  
