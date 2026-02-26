Previous
Underpass by dgrpad
332 / 365

Underpass

Had 18 minutes before my bus was due so a little visit to an underpass. The first 5 minutes nobody came through then there was plenty of action. Been using my old 50mm 1.7 manual lens from the 1980's the last few days and really enjoying it.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact