Previous
332 / 365
Underpass
Had 18 minutes before my bus was due so a little visit to an underpass. The first 5 minutes nobody came through then there was plenty of action. Been using my old 50mm 1.7 manual lens from the 1980's the last few days and really enjoying it.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
street
underpass
