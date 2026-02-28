Previous
Autumn scene by dgrpad
334 / 365

Autumn scene

A print of a composite image I made 18 months ago has been on display locally for the last year. Got it back a couple of days ago.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact