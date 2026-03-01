Previous
Nemo like by dgrpad
Nemo like

My granddaughter spotted this a few days ago in the pet shop and had to have it.
1st March 2026

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
