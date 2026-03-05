Previous
Winter trees by dgrpad
339 / 365

Winter trees

The branches of the winter trees against a beautiful morning sky.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
92% complete

Photo Details

