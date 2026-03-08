Previous
Gin by dgrpad
Gin

Over the next few weeks I am going to take my images the same way as I did today. I'll use lenses I've had since the early 1980s on my M43 digital camera and shoot in jpg using the built-in filter settings. Should be fun.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

