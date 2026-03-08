Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
Gin
Over the next few weeks I am going to take my images the same way as I did today. I'll use lenses I've had since the early 1980s on my M43 digital camera and shoot in jpg using the built-in filter settings. Should be fun.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
8th March 2026 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
filters
,
gin
