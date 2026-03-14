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348 / 365
Wooly hats
Another cold, windy and sunny day.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
348
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365
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DMC-GX80
Taken
14th March 2026 1:53pm
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