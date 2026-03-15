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Mother's day
It's mother's day at least here in UK so a lovely bunch of flowers.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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365
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DMC-GX80
Taken
15th March 2026 9:19am
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flowers
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mothersday
ByBri
ace
Beautiful..
March 15th, 2026
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