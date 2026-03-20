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New beans by dgrpad
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New beans

Got some coffee beans I haven't tried before. Giving the grinder a clean.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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