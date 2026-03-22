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Diffuser sticks
Multiple exposure close-up of some diffuser sticks.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
356
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
22nd March 2026 7:30pm
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closeup
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multiple exposure
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diffuser
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