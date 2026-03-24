Seats available

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A bit cold to sit outside even with a hot coffee.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
somehow doesn't look the least inviting
March 24th, 2026  
dougie
@koalagardens on a warm sunny day it's lovely sitting there.
March 24th, 2026  
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