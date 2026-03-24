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358 / 365
Seats available
A bit cold to sit outside even with a hot coffee.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
358
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7
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Photo Details
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2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
24th March 2026 3:51pm
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outside
,
cafe
,
table
,
tables
,
seats
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
seat
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
somehow doesn't look the least inviting
March 24th, 2026
dougie
@koalagardens
on a warm sunny day it's lovely sitting there.
March 24th, 2026
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