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Metal and wood work by dgrpad
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Metal and wood work

Found a piece of corrugated sheet in a clearing in the wood. Thought the old tree trunk added a little to the image.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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