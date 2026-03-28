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Feeling chipper
Just me and the dog for tea so a trip to the chip shop it is.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
362
photos
11
followers
7
following
99% complete
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
28th March 2026 5:27pm
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fish
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chips
,
fish and chips
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