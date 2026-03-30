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Scary by dgrpad
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Scary

Just a quick snap in the passing. This is a telephone box with a mannequin inside. It is part of a collection of street and roadside paraphernalia.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
a little bizarre
March 30th, 2026  
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