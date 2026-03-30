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364 / 365
Scary
Just a quick snap in the passing. This is a telephone box with a mannequin inside. It is part of a collection of street and roadside paraphernalia.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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dougie
@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
364
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11
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7
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
30th March 2026 6:35am
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box
,
mannequin
,
telephone
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
a little bizarre
March 30th, 2026
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