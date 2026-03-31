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Vanishing point by dgrpad
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Vanishing point

A woodland walk this morning to complete my 365.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

dougie

@dgrpad
My name is Dougie and I'm looking forward to at least completing 1 year here. The photos I'll post here will be things I see while...
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