St Peter's Square from the basilica

My husband is no longer unemployed! He accepted the job in Italy, so eventually we'll be based near Milan (corona virus central), but the training is in Rome. While he's training the company pay for a hotel, so since it was half term I decided to go with him for a few days.



I've been to Rome twice before, always in February. The previous times I've been with my son to visit the six nations rugby internationals, and I had to promise not to drag him around churches (he makes an exception for the Pantheon). This time, since I was on my own, I took the opportunity to visit the Vatican. I'm glad I didn't go in the summer; it was busy enough in February.



One day I will get to Rome at another time of year, but even in February the weather was pretty good (definitely better than the UK!).