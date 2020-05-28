Previous
My new (temporary) home by dh
Photo 1213

My new (temporary) home

It's been a stressful few weeks. We were hoping to move house at the end of April, but it was delayed because of lockdown. When the lockdown was eased the buyers wanted to move one week later, so we spent a stressful few days organising removals and packing everything up.

Two days before we were due to move, my husband was made redundant, for the second time in eight months. It wasn't unexpected (he was an airline pilot), but still distressing. The reason for the house sale was to start his new job in Italy. We still needed to sell, but now don't know what we're going to do next.

However, we are still better in a better situation than many people. We have temporarily moved into the castle my sister and her partner bought last year. They bought it as a second home and wedding venue business, but there are no weddings at the moment and they can't visit either, so it was standing empty.

There are worse fall-back plans!
dh (delena)

@dh
Louise ace
ah what a time you've had! As you say though, there are worse situations to be in... hope all works out well in time!
May 31st, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Well, as you said, there are people worse off and worse situations to be in!! A lovely fall back residence but I hope your life is restored to what you were hoping for once this is all over.
May 31st, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Oh, Delena -- I am so sorry to hear of your situation. The stresses of your recent weeks gave me whiplash just reading about them so I can't imagine how it must have been to be living them. You're right -- having a castle to stay in is a good fall-back plan, but having an uncertainty to face is also stressful. Take care, and meanwhile enjoy that castle and photographing it.
May 31st, 2020  
