My new (temporary) home

It's been a stressful few weeks. We were hoping to move house at the end of April, but it was delayed because of lockdown. When the lockdown was eased the buyers wanted to move one week later, so we spent a stressful few days organising removals and packing everything up.



Two days before we were due to move, my husband was made redundant, for the second time in eight months. It wasn't unexpected (he was an airline pilot), but still distressing. The reason for the house sale was to start his new job in Italy. We still needed to sell, but now don't know what we're going to do next.



However, we are still better in a better situation than many people. We have temporarily moved into the castle my sister and her partner bought last year. They bought it as a second home and wedding venue business, but there are no weddings at the moment and they can't visit either, so it was standing empty.



There are worse fall-back plans!