1 / 365
Calm
Day one. Started with something near and dear to me, the Buddha on my nightstand. Window lighting. The yellow behind is a bit distracting. How do you get rid of it? Tried other angles, but the light was best with this angle.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Dhiman Bhattacharya
@dhiman
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
18th June 2025 11:11am
macro
,
closeup
