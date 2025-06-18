Calm by dhiman
1 / 365

Calm

Day one. Started with something near and dear to me, the Buddha on my nightstand. Window lighting. The yellow behind is a bit distracting. How do you get rid of it? Tried other angles, but the light was best with this angle.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Dhiman Bhattacharya

@dhiman
