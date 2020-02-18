Previous
0218work by diane5812
Photo 2889

0218work

Bob, on the left, is resigning as Financial Secretary and the powers that be decided I should take over a portion of his job. Oh goodie. He is showing me stuff.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Diane Marie

