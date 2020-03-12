Previous
Next
0312owen by diane5812
Photo 2912

0312owen

My wish for everyone out there is that you have someone in your life that waits by the front door for you. Owen waiting for his mummu. :)
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
797% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise