0403mess by diane5812
Photo 2934

0403mess

When your very small kitchen/dining room/temporary church office space is taken over by the sewing of masks. It's a miserable cold, snowy, icy day today - perfect day to hunker down and sew!
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
803% complete

