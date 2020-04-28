Previous
0428cardinal by diane5812
0428cardinal

On this dreary, rainy day, I left some home sewn masks on this chair in a plastic baggie, for a friend. He left this glass cardinal as a thank you. I love cardinals.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Diane Marie

I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
