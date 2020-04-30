Previous
0430toothbrush by diane5812
Photo 2961

0430toothbrush

Weird start to the day. My electric toothbrush wouldn't turn off. I had to move it to another room because the noise was driving me crazy. Called the company and they agreed to send me a new one.
30th April 2020

Diane Marie

@diane5812
