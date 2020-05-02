Sign up
Photo 2963
0502critter
I went to clean and fill my birdseed dispenser for the first time this spring and came upon this sight. I am so sorry little fella! This wasn't meant to be a trap! I now know to close the spout over the winter - your life was not in vain. :(
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
2963
photos
3
followers
3
following
811% complete
View this month »
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
Views
1
Album
365
