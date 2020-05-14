0514furnaceroom

Ok…I've been home for about 2 months due to COVID-19. I've made about 80 masks, cleaned drawers, cabinets, closets, switched wardrobes from winter to spring, trimmed shrubs, helped put in a new refrigerator and dishwasher, cleaned the upstairs AND downstairs,repotted my Christmas cactus, reorganized two bulletin boards, cleaned the garage, washed about half my windows, flipped my mattress, cleaned bird feeders and bird baths, walked at least 10,000 steps every day, exercised to videos on my phone, removed the winter film from my bedroom window and my electric blanket, worked from home on church stuff, actually went in to the office a few days, cooked and baked more than I normally do, fixed my printer, read "The Children of Henry the VIII", watched way too much tv.........all in an effort to avoid cleaning my furnace room. Today is the day. And this is only a portion of it. And I saw a snake on my front sidewalk today..Yikes.