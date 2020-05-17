Previous
0517wake up by diane5812
0517wake up

Do I have to get up? I don't want to. It's cold and rainy. And I don't care if the pic is blurry.
17th May 2020

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
815% complete

