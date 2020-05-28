0528riotsandtoddler

Previous
Watching the baby monitor while Owen takes his nap and his mother goes to an OB/GYN appointment and the riots in the Twin Cities after the killing of Mr. Floyd. Scary. The rioting made its way to a couple of miles from the church.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
