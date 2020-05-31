0531groceries

I was going to post a picture of what a home spa day looked like for me today. A little pampering after 5 very stressful days. Last night wasn't as violent as the previous ones but we are not back to "normal" by any means. Today, highways are shut down by peaceful protesters but a credible threat against the MN National Guard has been made, as well. I had to post this picture instead. A call for groceries has gone out all across the Twin Cities for the people in the most affected areas, that no longer have grocery stores in their neighborhoods. This is only one collection location. This is why I love Minnesota and it gives me hope. I'm still very on edge for what will happen when the sun goes down, however. And I worry for my daughter, who may go in to labor at any moment and have to go out in to the violence to get to her hospital.