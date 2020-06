0604haircut

Haircut, finally, during the first week stylists are open after 3 months of being closed. I feel so much better, although I am going back tomorrow to get a little more cut off. Still too long in the back. It is weird having your hair cut dry (washing and blowdrying are not allowed) while wearing a mask and trying not to touch anything. You also have to wait in your car until they call you to say they are ready for you.