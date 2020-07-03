0703funeral

1st time have any

kind of service at church since March. Unfortunately it is for a funeral. The state says we can have indoor gatherings of 50% of our normal capacity. The Methodist Bishop has asked us to keep it at 25% out of an abudance of caution. Of course, the 6 foot social distancing is also in play. No singing. Took out all the things that people could touch...Bibles, hymnals, pens, etc. No luncheon of visitation hour. Come in, sit at designated spots, observe the service and then leave immediately. I had to put all these seating signs up throughout the sanctuary indicating where people could sit (in family groups). It was very weird but I'm glad the family had the option of even a small family gathering. We have several families waiting until things improve. May be a long wait. :( And because we were experiencing feels like temps of 100 degrees (taking in to account how HUMID it was...temps were in the 90s) the church was very uncomfortable. AC has been turned off although I turned it back on in the sanctuary for the funeral. But working elsewhere in the church was miserable.