I feel guilty about my Amazon delivery. Inside is a single birthday card for my boss. It takes me many stores to find just the right card and I couldn't see myself shopping like that, touching hundreds of cards to read them while wearing a mask and staying 6 feet away from everybody. So I shopped online. I do believe I found just the right amount of humor for a pastor/boss. Outside of card says, "Once upon a time, a very special person was born who was destined to changed the world." Inside: "Calm down. It's not you. It's Jesus. I think he'd want you to have a happy birthday, though."
