Previous
Next
0807flags by diane5812
Photo 3060

0807flags


Quiet day in the neighborhood.
How many American flags do you see?
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
838% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise