Photo 3191
1216ongoldenpond
I went to work at 4 am and crawled back in to bed at 5 and turned on the tv. One of my favorite movies of all time was on. It is almost 40 years old! "On Golden Pond." Reminds me of my summers growing up on Burntside Lake.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
