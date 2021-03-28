Previous
0328balustrades by diane5812
0328balustrades

Done with the deck, I've moved on to scrubbing the mildew off of the balustrades. It was SO COLD and windy that I could only do about 3 at a time before I had to go inside to warm up.
28th March 2021

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
