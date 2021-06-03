Previous
Next
0603concert by diane5812
Photo 3360

0603concert

Went to my niece's outdoor 7th grade
band concert (thank you COVID). She is playing percussion, in white. We were right under the flight path for the airport, unfortunately.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise