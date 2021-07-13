Previous
0713mist by diane5812
Photo 3400

0713mist

Vacation Day 2: Mist over the meadow on my 6:30 am walk. I wonder where the plane is coming from. It is headed toward the airport.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
