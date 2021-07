0724corinne

I donated my Saturday to work the

Celebration of Life service for a very gracious and lovely woman who died very suddenly and unexpectedly in May. It was the first real memorial service with no limitations since COVID and it couldn't have been for a more memorable lady. It was a packed house. And then I got the church ready for Sunday worship while everyone else went to a reception dinner at a very nice hotel that the family runs. Anything for you, Corinne.