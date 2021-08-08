Previous
Next
0808recipes by diane5812
Photo 3426

0808recipes

My next big project…..going through recipes and throwing out ones I will never use. Started with this recipe box, filled with my mother and her generation's recipes. So much cream of mushroom soup! Trashed probably 3/4 of them.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise