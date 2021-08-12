Previous
0812flowers by diane5812
0812flowers

I purchased flowers from the Farmer's Market last night for the altar on Sunday in memory of Thom. No one else had signed up to provide them and we have a guest preacher coming. I wanted the altar to look inviting and friendly! Today our Bishop has required us to increase our worship protocols because of the Delta variant so we now will be worshipping outside in the parking lot. Pastor Amy Jo is on vacation in Michigan so this big switch is happening under my watch and I was suppose to have tomorrow off. I am currently looking online for metal vases for my flowers. The last time we put flowers outside for worship, they blew over in the wind and we had broken glass everywhere. I hate COVID.
